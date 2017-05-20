Fiat Chrysler seeks diesel emission certification from EPA

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fiat Chrysler has applied for diesel emission certifications for its 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 models after months of talks with federal and state agencies.

The applications come after the Environmental Protection Agency in January alleged the automaker used software in previous model years that allowed the vehicles to emit more pollution on the road than showed up in emission tests. FCA denied that allegation.

FCA said it has updated the faulty software that the EPA said affected 104,000 Grand Cherokee SUVs and Ram pickups for model years 2014-16. The automaker said it would install the updated software in the 2014-16 models pending approval from the EPA and California Air Resources Board.

The automaker said Friday the update should resolve the agencies' concerns about the emissions software in those vehicles.

A representative for the EPA declined to comment. A spokesman for the California Air Resources Board said it expected to issue a statement later.

Bloomberg News reported Wednesday that the Justice Department was preparing to file a civil lawsuit against FCA, which Fiat said would be "counterproductive."

The Auburn Hills, Michigan, company said that if its application is approved by the agencies, vehicle owners would be able to get the software updates at their dealerships, but did not give a time frame.

Shares in Fiat Chyrsler Automobiles NV rose about 3 percent in afternoon trading on Wall Street.