Key events in former US Rep. Anthony Weiner's rise and fall

Key events in the saga of Anthony Weiner, the former New York congressman who pleaded guilty Friday to transmitting sexual material to a minor:

1998

Nov. 3: Weiner, a Democrat, is elected to Congress.

2005

Sept 13: Weiner comes in second in a bid for the Democratic nomination for mayor of New York City.

2010

July 10: Weiner weds Huma Abedin, a close aide to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Former President Bill Clinton officiates.

2011

May 27: A lewd photograph of a man's underwear-clad crotch is sent from Weiner's Twitter account, and then is quickly taken down.

May 29: A spokesman says Weiner's accounts were hacked and calls the burgeoning social media scandal "a distraction."

June 6: Weiner tearfully admits to sending the lewd photo and then lying repeatedly to protect himself. He refuses to resign.

June 11: Weiner seeks a temporary leave of absence from the House while he seeks professional treatment. A spokeswoman says he will focus on "becoming a better husband and healthier person."

June 16: Weiner says he is resigning from Congress during a news conference in Brooklyn interrupted by hecklers. Weiner apologizes "for the personal mistakes I have made and the embarrassment I have caused."

2013

May 22: Weiner launches his re-entry into the world of politics with a run for New York City mayor, asking voters for a second chance.

July 22: With Weiner leading in the polls, a gossip website posts sexually explicit messages it says were exchanged between Weiner and a woman later identified as Indiana native Sydney Leathers. The woman claims Weiner used the alias "Carlos Danger" for their exchanges.

July 23: Weiner says he won't drop out of mayoral race, saying at a news conference: "This is entirely behind me."

Sept. 10: Weiner finishes fifth in Democratic mayoral primary.

2016

Aug. 28: The New York Post publishes photos the newspaper says Weiner sent the previous year to a "40-something" divorced woman. One bulging-underwear shot shows his and Abedin's toddler son cuddling next to him.

Aug. 29: Abedin says she is separating from Weiner.

Sept. 21: The DailyMail.com publishes an interview with a 15-year-old girl who claims she had sexually explicit online text and video exchanges with Weiner. Weiner acknowledges communications but also claims he's been the subject of a hoax.

Oct. 28: In a letter to Congress, then-FBI Director James Comey says his agency is investigating whether there is classified information in newly discovered emails of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, now the Democratic presidential nominee. A U.S. official with knowledge of the case tells The Associated Press the emails prompting the new FBI review came from a separate sexting probe of Weiner. Federal authorities in New York and North Carolina had been investigating online communications between Weiner and a 15-year-old girl.

2017

May 19: Weiner pleads guilty to criminal charges in connection with his online communications with the 15-year-old girl.