Soldiers, officer injured by assailant at Milan station

MILAN (AP) — Italian investigators are looking into whether a 20-year-old man who attacked and injured two soldiers and a police officer at the Milan train station has ties to Islamic extremists.

The man, identified as Tommaso Ben Yousef Hosni, allegedly pulled out two knives and attacked law enforcement late Thursday when they asked to see identification.

Investigators said they are reviewing Hosni's social media interactions to determine if he had extremist contacts. The Italian news agency ANSA says a Facebook page that appears to be Hosni's praises the Islamic State group in several posts.

Police say Hosni has an Italian mother and Tunisian father and had lived in Tunisia until 2015. They say he was known to hang around Milan's train station, where he was arrested on a drug charge in November.