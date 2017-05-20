EU calls for peaceful campaign in Kosovo parliamentary polls

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The European Union is calling on Kosovo's political parties to campaign calmly and to support suitable candidates in the country's early parliamentary election next month.

A statement Friday from the EU's office in Kosovo said it "shares the hope for a calm and open pre-election campaign where disagreements are voiced in a constructive and peaceful manner that promotes pluralism and tolerance for different views."

The election for representatives to the 120-seat parliament is being held on June 11, about a year earlier than scheduled, following the failure of Prime Minister Isa Mustafa's government to survive a no-confidence vote by lawmakers.

EU and other international observers are expected to monitor the balloting.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. It is recognized by 114 countries, but not by Serbia.