Canada urges airlines to end bumping of passengers

TORONTO (AP) — Canada's federal transport minister is urging the country's airlines to stop removing passengers against their will from full flights even before a new passenger bill of rights banning the practice comes into force.

Marc Garneau says he called on airline executives at a closed-door meeting Friday to immediately follow the spirit of his proposed passenger bill of rights, which is expected to be implemented next year.

Garneau says he also asked them to stop charging parents a fee in order to sit next to their children.

The bill introduced this week is part of a package of amendments to the Canada Transportation Act that also raises the cap on foreign ownership in airlines and requires railways to install voice and video recorders in locomotives.