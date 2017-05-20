Pediatrician convicted of raping patients loses appeal

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has rejected an appeal from a former pediatrician serving life in prison after he was convicted of raping scores of patients.

The judge dismissed Earl Bradley's latest appeal on procedural grounds on Thursday. The judge said there's no new evidence to suggest Bradley is innocent, or that there is any new rule of constitutional law that might be applied retroactively to his case.

The judge also noted it is difficult for Bradley to argue that he is innocent, given that he videotaped the criminal acts for which he was convicted.

Bradley was convicted by the same judge in 2011. He waived his right to a jury trial after a motion to suppress evidence was denied.

Bradley is currently imprisoned in Connecticut after being transferred from a Delaware prison last year.