US to announce $110 billion Saudi arms sale as Trump visits

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Trump administration plans to announce $110 billion in advanced military equipment sales and training to Saudi Arabia this weekend as President Donald Trump visits the country.

The package includes tanks, combat ships, missile defense systems, radar and communications and cybersecurity technology. The announcement is expected Saturday. Officials providing details were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Much of the package builds on commitments made before Trump took office.

Separately on Friday, the administration informed Congress it will sell some $500 million in precision guided munitions to Saudi Arabia.

The State Department says the munitions will improve Saudi targeting ability, particularly in Yemen where it has been criticized for civilian deaths in its fight against Iranian-backed rebels.