BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Saturday, May 20

THE WEEK AHEAD

The Commerce Department reports its latest data on new home sales Tuesday. The Federal Reserve releases the minutes of its most recent policymakers' meeting on Wednesday. Best Buy serves up its first-quarter financial results on Thursday.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Campbell Soup's stock hit a six-month low on Friday after it said sales at its recently launched "Campbell Fresh" unit fell 6 percent last quarter, a setback in its bid to change its image as a seller of packaged foods.

CENTERPIECE

Chasing inflation

The Fed can declare victory in its goal of achieving maximum employment, but achieving optimal inflation has proven more elusive.

STORY STOCKS

Foot Locker (FL)

Deere & Co. (DE)

Campbell Soup (CPB)

Dynegy (DYN)

Ross Stores (ROST)

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Autodesk (ADSK)

McKesson (MCK)

FUND FOCUS

TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value (TCLCX)

This fund's contrarian strategy of buying out-of-favor stocks can put the fund on an "uneven path" sometimes, but Morningstar says it's made successful small bets on floundering companies.

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (212-621-7958). For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.