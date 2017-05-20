Frenchman claims cure for WannaCry-infected computers

PARIS (AP) — A French researcher has released a software tool that he claims can restore some of the computers infected by the WannaCry ransomware.

Adrien Guinet, who works for a Paris-based firm called Quarkslab, says however that the tool is not perfect and only works if the infected computers have not been rebooted after being hit by the program.

In his research summary, Guinet said the software has only been tested to work under Windows XP and "it might not work in every case." He said the software helps recover the prime numbers of the RSA private key that are used by WannaCry. WannaCry encrypts victims' computer files and displays a message demanding ransoms to be paid in the digital currency Bitcoin before people can get their files back.