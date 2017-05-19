Maryland officer won't face charges in shooting

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — A police officer won't face charges for shooting a man and wounding a man in Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2pT6jv9) that Baltimore County prosecutors cited evidence, including body camera footage, in their determination that the April 12 shooting of 27-year-old Brandon Smith by a county officer was justified. In a letter to police Tuesday, Deputy State's Attorney Robin Coffin wrote that Smith was "clearly going for his handgun" and Officer Downs acted "for his own safety." The officer is identified only by his last name in line with an agreement with the police union.

Downs was responding to a report of someone breaking into cars when police say he encountered Smith, who reached for a gun in his waistband. Smith survived the shooting. Police say Downs has returned to duty.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com