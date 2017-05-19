US imposes terror sanctions on 4 militants in Middle East

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has imposed economic sanctions on four men who it says "committed, or pose a serious risk of committing, acts of terrorism."

The Treasury Department said Friday that it imposed sanctions targeting Yemen-based tribal leaders Hashim Muhsin Aydarus al-Hamid and Khalid Ali Mabkhut al-Aradah.

It says the two men facilitated the transfer of weapons and money and the movement of people in support of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, which has plotted attacks against the U.S.

The State Department also announced sanctions on senior Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine and Muhammad al-Isawi, a leader of the Islamic State group's operations on the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt.

In all cases, the sanctions work to restrict these individuals from accessing funding or property.