Police warn Harry Potter fans to stay off 'Hogwarts' viaduct

LONDON (AP) — British police are warning Harry Potter fans not to put themselves in danger by walking along an active railway line to a landmark from the fantasy films.

British Transport police say there has been an increase in the number of people walking down train tracks to the Glenfinnan Viaduct in the Scottish Highlands. The Hogwarts Express is shown steaming across the viaduct in several Harry Potter films.

Sgt. Kevin Lawrence said many tourists take the Jacobite steam train across the picturesque Victorian bridge, and some walk back along the line to take photographs.

He said Friday that "I would like to remind everyone that we are mere Muggles, and if you trespass on the railway and are struck by a train, the consequences could be extremely serious and probably fatal."