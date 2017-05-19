Maria Sharapova to enter Wimbledon qualifying tournament

LONDON (AP) — Maria Sharapova says she will not request a wild card into the main draw at Wimbledon and will instead enter the qualifying rounds.

The Russian, who returned last month from a 15-month doping ban, had her request for a French Open wild card rejected by Roland Garros officials earlier this week.

In a post on her website, Sharapova wrote: "Because of my improved ranking after the first three tournaments of my return, I will also be playing the Qualifying of Wimbledon in Roehampton, and will not be requesting a wild card into the main draw."