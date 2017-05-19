UN: Fighters loot aid compounds in Central African Republic

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Authorities in Central African Republic say armed fighters have looted humanitarian compounds in a second day of violence in the town of Bria.

The U.N. humanitarian agency said Friday that the situation is worsening, with at least five deaths reported.

Joseph Inganji, the agency's chief of office in the country, says more than 20,000 people have fled to a nearby U.N. peacekeeping base.

Observers say the unrest in Central African Republic is intensifying, with areas previously untouched by the conflict now experiencing clashes. At least 115 people were killed in violence last weekend in the southeastern town of Bangassou.

Central African Republic has been wracked by waves of sectarian violence since late 2013, though the capital has seen relative stability in recent months.