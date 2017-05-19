  1. Home
Final Confederate monument to come down in New Orleans

By JESSE J. HOLLAND , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/05/19 21:14

The city of New Orleans is taking down a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee, completing the Southern city's removal of four Confederate-related statues that some called divisive.

Lee commanded Confederate armies against the United States in the Civil War and is a revered figure among supporters of the old South. But the Louisiana city will take down a prominent statue of Lee on Friday.

City officials are trying to divorce New Orleans from symbols celebrating the Confederacy. Many Southern areas have done the same since nine black parishioners were fatally shot in 2015 by an avowed racist at a church in Charleston, South Carolina.

New Orleans has already removed statues of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard. Crews also took down a monument memorializing a deadly white supremacist uprising in 1874.