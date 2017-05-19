Gambia court issues arrest warrant in journalist's killing

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — A Gambian court has issued an arrest warrant for two former army officers suspected in the 2004 shooting death of a journalist.

The warrant is for Sanna Manjang and Kawsu Camara, who are reportedly out of the West African country.

Deyda Hydara was co-founder and managing editor of The Point newspaper and a correspondent for Agence France Presse and Reporters without Borders. He was killed just outside Banjul, the capital. Human rights groups have called it a well-planned killing.

Gambia's information minister earlier this month said there will be no amnesty for crimes committed under former President Yahya Jammeh's two-decade rule.

Rights groups say Jammeh oversaw a regime accused of torturing and killing opponents, including journalists. Jammeh flew into exile in January after losing elections.