Jorge Sampaoli says Argentina wants him as next coach

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Jorge Sampaoli says the Argentine soccer federation will negotiate with Spanish club Sevilla to secure his release so he can become the country's national team coach.

Sampaoli says "there is a clear intention by my country to have me as its national coach, and I have had that dream since I was very young."

Sampaoli signed a two-year contract with Sevilla last year.

Sevilla plays its last match of the season on Saturday against Osasuna.

Argentina has been without a coach since it fired Edgardo Bauza in April.