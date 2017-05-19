B&I Lions considering women's rugby tours

LONDON (AP) — The British and Irish Lions are interested in developing a women's touring squad.

Chief operating officer Charlie McEwen says they can start planning a women's team after they have sorted out the men's schedule for the next 12 years.

"I think a British and Irish Lions women's team is an important step forward that the Lions should be making," McEwen said.

"There is a place for a women's Lions team, lots of people have been talking about it. Whether that's in the next two or three years, whether that's in five, 10 years, who knows?

"I would love to see that plan progressing, and there could potentially be opportunities to tour Canada or New Zealand, as just two examples."

McEwen said ongoing negotiations were positive about fitting future men's tours in the new global season after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

"First things first, we need to make sure that the Lions is secure for the future, which every intention is going that way," McEwen said.

"Once those conversations have finished and we have a plan for the next 12 years, our next three touring cycles, then I think we can look at other ways for the brand to evolve."

The Lions leave in 10 days for their 10-match New Zealand tour.