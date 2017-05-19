Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, May 19, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;33;25;A passing shower;32;25;S;10;75%;87%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;29;Sunny and very warm;40;29;ESE;13;33%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;31;14;Cooler;23;14;WSW;27;53%;84%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;19;13;Abundant sunshine;22;14;ENE;22;63%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little a.m. rain;15;9;A shower or t-storm;17;9;SSW;18;68%;80%;5

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;13;5;Spotty showers;14;6;ESE;13;55%;82%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;33;18;Sunny and very warm;35;21;SE;15;24%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;Clouds and sun;22;7;SW;20;31%;3%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy, not as warm;23;14;Some sun, a shower;21;11;S;12;71%;42%;3

Athens, Greece;Nice with sunshine;23;12;Mostly sunny;25;16;S;11;46%;1%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Rather cloudy;15;13;Showers around;16;11;SW;31;59%;60%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny and hot;43;27;Sunny and not as hot;37;20;NNE;23;21%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Spotty showers;32;24;Heavy showers;32;24;SW;8;81%;98%;5

Bangalore, India;A shower or t-storm;34;22;A shower in the p.m.;34;22;WSW;14;65%;70%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of t-storms;33;27;A t-storm or two;34;28;S;12;73%;72%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;21;14;Partly sunny;21;15;SE;19;60%;25%;7

Beijing, China;Unseasonably hot;36;23;Partly sunny and hot;34;20;SE;15;27%;13%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;27;12;Showers and t-storms;26;14;W;9;48%;82%;6

Berlin, Germany;Severe thunderstorms;29;12;Cooler;18;10;NW;15;64%;43%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mainly cloudy;20;10;Cloudy with a shower;19;9;SE;9;74%;56%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Thunderstorm;26;17;A p.m. t-storm;27;17;E;9;75%;66%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and breezy;28;14;Cooler with a shower;19;13;NNW;33;59%;74%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler with a shower;15;8;A shower or t-storm;17;9;SSW;13;66%;80%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;22;8;A shower or t-storm;24;13;S;10;61%;80%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;26;12;Clouds and sun, nice;24;14;NW;19;56%;62%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;18;11;A shower or two;14;11;NW;17;64%;82%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;28;17;Some sun, a shower;30;16;W;7;38%;44%;7

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;28;16;Mostly cloudy;28;16;W;13;44%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;30;18;Mostly sunny;30;17;NNW;18;33%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;21;13;Mostly sunny;20;11;SSE;12;77%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;ESE;7;57%;44%;11

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;42;31;A thunderstorm;40;31;SW;10;46%;57%;9

Chicago, United States;Spotty showers;12;10;Severe thunderstorms;22;14;SSE;18;83%;85%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy p.m. t-storms;33;27;A t-storm or two;30;27;SW;13;79%;85%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun, nice;21;13;Cooler;15;9;NW;18;79%;26%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;27;22;Partly sunny, nice;26;22;NNW;17;77%;4%;10

Dallas, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;21;A t-storm in spots;26;16;N;14;70%;51%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;24;Showers;29;23;S;19;85%;100%;4

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun, hot;42;29;Clouds and sun, hot;43;29;W;11;26%;2%;11

Denver, United States;Snow and rain;7;0;Warmer;15;3;SW;10;51%;24%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;35;27;Some sun, a t-storm;36;27;S;15;67%;59%;12

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;21;An afternoon shower;32;21;SSE;7;62%;52%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Thundershowers;15;7;A thundershower;15;8;SW;19;70%;83%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;Mostly sunny;30;15;N;8;35%;1%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;23;18;Clouds and sun, nice;22;19;ENE;29;71%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Morning rain, cloudy;24;22;Warmer;31;24;SSE;8;79%;42%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;24;8;Sunny and pleasant;22;6;E;10;46%;3%;7

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;E;15;66%;60%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, warmer;24;11;Clouds and sun;19;7;NE;11;57%;14%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;34;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;SW;11;72%;70%;9

Hong Kong, China;Spotty showers;27;23;Spotty showers;27;24;E;12;78%;86%;3

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;29;22;Showers around;29;22;NE;15;54%;64%;12

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, warm;41;27;Sunny and very warm;40;26;NNW;12;21%;0%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler in the p.m.;40;25;Showers around;38;25;N;16;35%;60%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and breezy;19;11;Sun and some clouds;21;15;SSW;9;56%;27%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;A shower or two;33;25;E;9;65%;67%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Unseasonably hot;41;30;Clouds and sun, warm;38;29;N;20;49%;9%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;21;4;Sunny and pleasant;22;4;W;6;47%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, warm;32;12;Partly sunny;30;12;NW;10;16%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and windy;33;29;Partly sunny, breezy;34;29;WSW;27;65%;7%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;29;17;Couple of t-storms;28;17;SSE;9;61%;64%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;38;29;A t-storm in spots;39;29;SE;13;36%;44%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Thundershowers;23;9;Thundershowers;20;8;NNE;13;50%;60%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;29;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;NE;21;63%;61%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;33;23;A t-storm around;32;23;WSW;6;70%;65%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny and hot;38;27;Mostly sunny and hot;38;27;SSW;13;55%;6%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;34;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;SSE;6;81%;86%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;16;-3;Mostly sunny;16;-3;NW;19;29%;1%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or two;32;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;SW;10;74%;70%;8

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;22;18;Sunny and beautiful;22;19;S;15;68%;27%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;23;12;Warmer with some sun;30;19;NNE;11;44%;1%;7

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;14;7;Thundershowers;15;8;SSW;21;73%;71%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Abundant sunshine;29;16;Sunny and very warm;31;17;S;10;34%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;31;23;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;SE;9;68%;4%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and nice;24;9;Mostly sunny;27;13;NNE;6;33%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Some sun returning;30;27;Spotty showers;31;24;WSW;18;77%;93%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A shower;31;24;Showers around;31;25;ESE;10;73%;76%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;35;27;A t-storm or two;34;27;SW;11;62%;76%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Spotty showers;17;11;Partly sunny;18;11;N;17;72%;26%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;31;14;A t-storm in spots;31;14;NE;7;31%;64%;15

Miami, United States;Spotty showers;32;27;Showers around;31;27;E;23;59%;70%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;23;8;Partly sunny;24;14;N;7;55%;67%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm or two;33;26;A shower in the a.m.;32;26;SSW;17;68%;78%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;18;9;More sun than clouds;14;10;NNW;19;68%;46%;3

Montreal, Canada;Cooler;19;6;More sun than clouds;17;7;SSE;4;42%;0%;7

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;20;10;Partly sunny;22;11;W;7;54%;65%;5

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;33;29;Hazy sunshine;32;29;W;14;67%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;25;13;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;ESE;12;59%;55%;8

New York, United States;A shower in the p.m.;32;14;Mostly sunny, cooler;21;11;SSE;13;41%;0%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;A couple of showers;26;15;Spotty showers;24;16;W;17;58%;61%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;16;7;Spotty showers;18;8;SW;20;66%;82%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine, pleasant;27;12;Sunny and nice;28;14;SW;8;47%;1%;9

Oslo, Norway;A shower in the p.m.;20;13;Showers around;19;12;ENE;14;69%;82%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;17;4;Partly sunny;18;7;SE;11;41%;1%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm or two;28;26;A t-storm or two;28;26;E;19;86%;92%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;32;25;Couple of t-storms;31;25;NW;9;82%;79%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;30;24;Spotty showers;30;24;ENE;12;82%;88%;9

Paris, France;Thundershowers;16;8;A shower or t-storm;18;9;SW;11;66%;61%;6

Perth, Australia;Heavy showers;22;13;Showers around;17;14;NW;11;66%;92%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;36;26;Heavy p.m. t-storms;35;26;SW;11;74%;74%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and some clouds;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SE;8;79%;64%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;33;23;An afternoon shower;35;23;ENE;9;43%;68%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, humid;26;12;Cooler with a shower;15;11;NW;11;70%;55%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and very warm;31;11;Partly sunny;29;11;WNW;10;35%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;22;9;A few showers;19;9;WSW;13;75%;91%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;27;13;Mostly sunny, warmer;35;22;SE;14;32%;1%;9

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;A few showers;30;24;S;11;75%;84%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Milder;12;5;Plenty of sunshine;12;7;NNW;10;59%;0%;4

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warmer;25;14;Periods of sun, warm;23;12;N;5;52%;39%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain;22;20;Occasional rain;24;21;ENE;8;81%;74%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;39;30;Partly sunny, warm;41;27;N;11;11%;6%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;26;14;Partly sunny;23;11;NNW;12;48%;30%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;23;11;Cloudy and cooler;17;7;NNE;12;69%;22%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine;22;11;Plenty of sun;22;10;WSW;12;59%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;26;19;Couple of t-storms;26;19;SSW;7;78%;77%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;29;26;A shower in places;29;25;E;14;71%;65%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;25;20;A t-storm in spots;24;20;WNW;8;96%;64%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;29;11;Mostly sunny, nice;30;12;NNE;13;26%;23%;16

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, cool;13;-1;Plenty of sunshine;16;2;E;4;45%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;30;23;A p.m. shower or two;30;23;N;12;70%;77%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;22;8;Warmer;29;17;ENE;8;42%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;20;12;A morning shower;20;11;NNE;10;66%;41%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and very warm;30;12;Variable cloudiness;28;13;SW;9;36%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;27;20;Partly sunny, warm;27;20;SE;18;55%;14%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;33;29;Cloudy, a downpour;32;28;SSW;12;75%;83%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;23;8;A p.m. t-storm;24;12;W;9;59%;81%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;30;26;A shower in spots;30;26;E;16;74%;71%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or t-storm;27;10;Partly sunny;19;9;NE;14;66%;41%;4

Sydney, Australia;Rainy spells;21;17;Showers around;22;15;WNW;14;75%;93%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;28;23;Mostly cloudy;28;23;ESE;15;70%;44%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, nice;26;8;Periods of sun;18;7;ENE;12;67%;23%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Nice with sunshine;27;16;Partly sunny;31;18;NE;10;35%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warmer;22;14;Heavy p.m. showers;21;10;NNW;15;76%;92%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and warmer;34;22;Mostly sunny and hot;35;22;NNW;10;13%;53%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Not as warm;25;20;A couple of showers;24;19;W;22;52%;69%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;Partly sunny;27;15;S;10;46%;66%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine and nice;25;17;Sunshine, pleasant;28;18;S;15;59%;2%;9

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;16;8;Clouds and sun;14;9;E;26;54%;79%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;Partly sunny;31;19;NNE;10;40%;2%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;Plenty of sunshine;25;15;WNW;20;44%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Nice with some sun;20;3;Rain and drizzle;9;-3;SW;13;58%;69%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;18;10;Mostly sunny;20;11;ESE;7;53%;4%;6

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and beautiful;26;12;Cloudy and cooler;18;12;NW;23;56%;67%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Showers around;31;24;A t-storm around;33;25;E;7;65%;77%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and some clouds;23;11;Periods of sun;25;14;E;7;50%;64%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;26;12;Periods of sun;26;14;ESE;10;44%;30%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;14;7;A shower in spots;11;8;SW;30;54%;76%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Spotty showers;35;26;A thunderstorm;34;27;SW;10;71%;81%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Variable cloudiness;29;14;Showers and t-storms;24;9;N;11;52%;84%;5

