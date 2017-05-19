Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, May 19, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;91;77;A passing shower;89;78;S;6;75%;87%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;102;85;Sunny and very warm;104;85;ESE;8;33%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;87;58;Cooler;74;57;WSW;17;53%;84%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;67;56;Abundant sunshine;72;58;ENE;14;63%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little a.m. rain;60;49;A shower or t-storm;63;49;SSW;11;68%;80%;5

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;56;41;Spotty showers;57;42;ESE;8;55%;82%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;91;65;Sunny and very warm;96;71;SE;9;24%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;64;41;Clouds and sun;71;45;SW;13;31%;3%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy, not as warm;73;58;Some sun, a shower;70;52;S;8;71%;42%;3

Athens, Greece;Nice with sunshine;73;53;Mostly sunny;77;61;S;7;46%;1%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Rather cloudy;60;56;Showers around;61;52;SW;19;59%;60%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny and hot;110;80;Sunny and not as hot;98;67;NNE;15;21%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Spotty showers;90;75;Heavy showers;89;76;SW;5;81%;98%;5

Bangalore, India;A shower or t-storm;93;71;A shower in the p.m.;93;71;WSW;8;65%;70%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of t-storms;92;80;A t-storm or two;94;82;S;8;73%;72%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;70;57;Partly sunny;70;59;SE;12;60%;25%;7

Beijing, China;Unseasonably hot;97;73;Partly sunny and hot;93;68;SE;9;27%;13%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;80;54;Showers and t-storms;79;57;W;6;48%;82%;6

Berlin, Germany;Severe thunderstorms;85;54;Cooler;64;51;NW;10;64%;43%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mainly cloudy;68;50;Cloudy with a shower;66;48;SE;5;74%;56%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Thunderstorm;79;63;A p.m. t-storm;80;63;E;5;75%;66%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and breezy;82;57;Cooler with a shower;67;56;NNW;20;59%;74%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler with a shower;59;46;A shower or t-storm;62;48;SSW;8;66%;80%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;72;47;A shower or t-storm;75;55;S;6;61%;80%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;79;53;Clouds and sun, nice;75;57;NW;12;56%;62%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;65;51;A shower or two;57;52;NW;11;64%;82%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;83;63;Some sun, a shower;85;61;W;4;38%;44%;7

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;82;60;Mostly cloudy;82;61;W;8;44%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;86;65;Mostly sunny;85;63;NNW;11;33%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;70;55;Mostly sunny;67;52;SSE;8;77%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;80;70;A t-storm in spots;83;69;ESE;4;57%;44%;11

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;108;88;A thunderstorm;105;88;SW;6;46%;57%;9

Chicago, United States;Spotty showers;53;51;Severe thunderstorms;71;57;SSE;11;83%;85%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy p.m. t-storms;91;80;A t-storm or two;87;80;SW;8;79%;85%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun, nice;69;55;Cooler;60;48;NW;11;79%;26%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;80;71;Partly sunny, nice;79;71;NNW;11;77%;4%;10

Dallas, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;70;A t-storm in spots;79;61;N;9;70%;51%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;90;75;Showers;84;73;S;12;85%;100%;4

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun, hot;108;84;Clouds and sun, hot;109;84;W;7;26%;2%;11

Denver, United States;Snow and rain;44;32;Warmer;60;38;SW;6;51%;24%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;95;81;Some sun, a t-storm;97;81;S;9;67%;59%;12

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;96;70;An afternoon shower;89;71;SSE;4;62%;52%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Thundershowers;59;45;A thundershower;59;46;SW;12;70%;83%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, nice;77;59;Mostly sunny;85;59;N;5;35%;1%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;73;64;Clouds and sun, nice;72;66;ENE;18;71%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Morning rain, cloudy;75;72;Warmer;87;75;SSE;5;79%;42%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;75;46;Sunny and pleasant;72;43;E;6;46%;3%;7

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;86;73;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;E;9;66%;60%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, warmer;75;52;Clouds and sun;66;45;NE;7;57%;14%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;93;77;A t-storm or two;91;77;SW;7;72%;70%;9

Hong Kong, China;Spotty showers;81;74;Spotty showers;81;75;E;7;78%;86%;3

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;84;72;Showers around;85;72;NE;10;54%;64%;12

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, warm;107;81;Sunny and very warm;105;79;NNW;8;21%;0%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler in the p.m.;103;77;Showers around;101;77;N;10;35%;60%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and breezy;66;52;Sun and some clouds;70;59;SSW;6;56%;27%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;77;A shower or two;92;76;E;6;65%;67%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Unseasonably hot;105;85;Clouds and sun, warm;100;84;N;12;49%;9%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;69;40;Sunny and pleasant;71;40;W;4;47%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, warm;89;53;Partly sunny;87;54;NW;6;16%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and windy;91;84;Partly sunny, breezy;93;84;WSW;17;65%;7%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;84;62;Couple of t-storms;83;62;SSE;6;61%;64%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;100;85;A t-storm in spots;103;84;SE;8;36%;44%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Thundershowers;73;48;Thundershowers;67;46;NNE;8;50%;60%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;84;79;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;NE;13;63%;61%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;91;73;A t-storm around;90;73;WSW;4;70%;65%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny and hot;101;80;Mostly sunny and hot;101;80;SSW;8;55%;6%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;94;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;SSE;4;81%;86%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;61;26;Mostly sunny;60;27;NW;12;29%;1%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or two;90;78;A t-storm or two;88;77;SW;6;74%;70%;8

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;72;64;Sunny and beautiful;72;65;S;9;68%;27%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;73;54;Warmer with some sun;85;66;NNE;7;44%;1%;7

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;57;44;Thundershowers;60;47;SSW;13;73%;71%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Abundant sunshine;83;61;Sunny and very warm;87;62;S;6;34%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;87;74;Sunny and pleasant;88;74;SE;6;68%;4%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and nice;75;49;Mostly sunny;81;56;NNE;4;33%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Some sun returning;87;80;Spotty showers;88;76;WSW;11;77%;93%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A shower;88;76;Showers around;89;77;ESE;6;73%;76%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;94;80;A t-storm or two;93;81;SW;7;62%;76%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Spotty showers;63;52;Partly sunny;65;53;N;10;72%;26%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;87;58;A t-storm in spots;87;57;NE;5;31%;64%;15

Miami, United States;Spotty showers;89;80;Showers around;88;80;E;14;59%;70%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;74;46;Partly sunny;75;57;N;4;55%;67%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm or two;91;80;A shower in the a.m.;89;79;SSW;10;68%;78%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;64;48;More sun than clouds;56;49;NNW;12;68%;46%;3

Montreal, Canada;Cooler;66;43;More sun than clouds;62;45;SSE;3;42%;0%;7

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;68;50;Partly sunny;71;52;W;5;54%;65%;5

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;91;84;Hazy sunshine;90;84;W;9;67%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;76;55;Partly sunny, nice;78;58;ESE;8;59%;55%;8

New York, United States;A shower in the p.m.;90;56;Mostly sunny, cooler;70;52;SSE;8;41%;0%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;A couple of showers;78;58;Spotty showers;76;60;W;11;58%;61%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;61;44;Spotty showers;64;46;SW;13;66%;82%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine, pleasant;81;54;Sunny and nice;82;57;SW;5;47%;1%;9

Oslo, Norway;A shower in the p.m.;68;56;Showers around;66;53;ENE;9;69%;82%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;62;40;Partly sunny;65;44;SE;7;41%;1%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm or two;83;79;A t-storm or two;83;79;E;12;86%;92%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;89;77;Couple of t-storms;88;78;NW;6;82%;79%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;86;75;Spotty showers;85;76;ENE;8;82%;88%;9

Paris, France;Thundershowers;60;46;A shower or t-storm;64;48;SW;7;66%;61%;6

Perth, Australia;Heavy showers;72;56;Showers around;62;57;NW;7;66%;92%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;97;78;Heavy p.m. t-storms;94;79;SW;7;74%;74%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and some clouds;87;77;A t-storm around;89;77;SE;5;79%;64%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;92;74;An afternoon shower;94;74;ENE;5;43%;68%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, humid;79;53;Cooler with a shower;59;53;NW;7;70%;55%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and very warm;88;52;Partly sunny;84;51;WNW;6;35%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;72;48;A few showers;66;47;WSW;8;75%;91%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;80;56;Mostly sunny, warmer;95;72;SE;9;32%;1%;9

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;86;76;A few showers;85;76;S;7;75%;84%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Milder;53;40;Plenty of sunshine;53;44;NNW;6;59%;0%;4

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, warmer;78;57;Periods of sun, warm;74;54;N;3;52%;39%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain;71;68;Occasional rain;74;70;ENE;5;81%;74%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;102;85;Partly sunny, warm;107;81;N;7;11%;6%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;79;58;Partly sunny;73;52;NNW;7;48%;30%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;73;53;Cloudy and cooler;63;44;NNE;8;69%;22%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine;72;51;Plenty of sun;72;51;WSW;7;59%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;79;66;Couple of t-storms;79;66;SSW;4;78%;77%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;85;79;A shower in places;85;77;E;9;71%;65%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;76;67;A t-storm in spots;76;68;WNW;5;96%;64%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;85;52;Mostly sunny, nice;86;54;NNE;8;26%;23%;16

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, cool;55;31;Plenty of sunshine;62;35;E;2;45%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;86;74;A p.m. shower or two;86;74;N;8;70%;77%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;71;46;Warmer;85;63;ENE;5;42%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;68;54;A morning shower;68;53;NNE;6;66%;41%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and very warm;85;53;Variable cloudiness;82;55;SW;5;36%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;81;68;Partly sunny, warm;81;68;SE;11;55%;14%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;92;83;Cloudy, a downpour;90;83;SSW;7;75%;83%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;74;47;A p.m. t-storm;76;53;W;6;59%;81%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;85;78;A shower in spots;86;78;E;10;74%;71%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or t-storm;80;50;Partly sunny;67;48;NE;9;66%;41%;4

Sydney, Australia;Rainy spells;71;63;Showers around;72;60;WNW;9;75%;93%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;83;74;Mostly cloudy;83;74;ESE;9;70%;44%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, nice;79;47;Periods of sun;64;45;ENE;8;67%;23%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Nice with sunshine;81;62;Partly sunny;87;65;NE;6;35%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warmer;71;57;Heavy p.m. showers;70;50;NNW;9;76%;92%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and warmer;93;71;Mostly sunny and hot;94;71;NNW;6;13%;53%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Not as warm;78;67;A couple of showers;76;67;W;14;52%;69%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;80;56;Partly sunny;80;59;S;6;46%;66%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine and nice;77;63;Sunshine, pleasant;82;65;S;10;59%;2%;9

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;61;47;Clouds and sun;57;49;E;16;54%;79%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;84;70;Partly sunny;87;66;NNE;6;40%;2%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;83;62;Plenty of sunshine;78;59;WNW;13;44%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Nice with some sun;68;38;Rain and drizzle;49;26;SW;8;58%;69%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;64;51;Mostly sunny;69;53;ESE;4;53%;4%;6

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and beautiful;79;54;Cloudy and cooler;65;53;NW;14;56%;67%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Showers around;87;74;A t-storm around;92;77;E;5;65%;77%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and some clouds;74;53;Periods of sun;77;56;E;5;50%;64%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;79;53;Periods of sun;79;57;ESE;6;44%;30%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;57;44;A shower in spots;52;46;SW;19;54%;76%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Spotty showers;95;79;A thunderstorm;94;80;SW;6;71%;81%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Variable cloudiness;84;57;Showers and t-storms;75;49;N;7;52%;84%;5

