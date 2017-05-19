FIFA picks Hawk-Eye's video review system for 3 tournaments

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA picked the Hawk-Eye Innovations video review system to help referees at three tournaments this year.

FIFA says the British firm will work at the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea from Saturday, the Confederations Cup in Russia and the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

At least 11 technology firms were in trials with FIFA last year, though the decision announced Friday appears to favor Hawk-Eye for the 2018 World Cup if a contract is awarded.

At the 2014 World Cup, Hawk-Eye lost the goal-line technology contract to German system GoalControl.

FIFA wants video review only for potential "clear errors" in four situations: goals scored, penalties awarded, players sent off and cases of mistaken identity.

Video review must still be formally approved by soccer's rule-making panel.