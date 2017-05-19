2 adrift Cuban fishermen rescued after 3 days at sea

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued two Cuban fishermen who had been adrift for three days without food or water.

Coast Guard officials said in a news release that Cuban Board Guard contacted them Wednesday after the fishing boat didn't return to Santa Cruz del Norte, Cuba.

Officials got a mayday call Thursday from a disabled vessel off the Florida Keys matching missing boat's description.

The U.S. Border Patrol took custody of the men, who were treated at a hospital and will be returned to Cuba.

The Coast Guard recently released statistics illustrating the dramatic drop in the number of Cuban migrants trying to reach U.S. shores by sea since President Barack Obama ended the "wet foot, dry foot" policy in January. The number has held at zero since April 1.