German court convicts woman for killing boyfriend with saw

BERLIN (AP) — A court in southern Germany has convicted a 32-year-old woman of killing her boyfriend and severing his head with a circular saw.

The Munich state court on Friday sentenced the student, identified only as Gabriele P. in line with German privacy rules, to twelve years and six months in prison for manslaughter.

Prosecutors had asked the court to hand the defendant a life sentence for murder.

Prosecutors said she attacked her boyfriend while he was tied to a bed and blindfolded with blacked-out swim goggles, then decapitated him, probably after he died from wounds to the upper body.

The December 2008 killing came to light last year. Police found the body, which she and two friends had allegedly buried several years earlier, in the garden of her Munich home.