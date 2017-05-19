Standard & Poor's raises Indonesia credit rating

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Standard & Poor's has raised Indonesia's sovereign credit rating to investment grade in recognition of a stable governing coalition and improved control over government finances.

The ratings agency said Friday that the long-term rating was raised to "BBB minus," which signifies adequate ability to repay national debts, from "BB plus," which indicates a country is vulnerable to default.

Until now, S&P was the only major credit rating agency to not assign Indonesia an investment grade rating.

The ratings can influence a country's ability to attract foreign investment and upgrades can lower the cost of borrowing in foreign currencies.

S&P says corruption remains a problem in Indonesia and has stunted investment.