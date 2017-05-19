First motel in Taiwan to have license revoked over repeated drug offenses

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Armani Motel (亞曼尼高雄館), a luxurious motel located in Kaohsiung City, became the first motel in Taiwan to have its operation license revoked by the city Tourism Bureau for providing narcotics on its premises to customers, and obstructing police investigations by concealing evidence.

The Kaohsiung City Tourism Bureau revoked the motel’s operation license on May 16.

The hotel became a haven for drug-fuelled parties with 10 cases reported from 2014 till 2017, and more than 59 people detained from these events.

One person even died from a drug overdose at a five person party on Sept. 5, 2016.

A narcotic party involving 14 people busted by police this January discovered the motel not only supplied drug intake devices at the party, helped cover up evidence, and even tried to stop police investigations.

The motel owner ignored police warnings several times and the city Tourism Bureau issued a warning last August that it needed to stop the drug-fuelled parties.

In March this year, police received another report about a narcotics packed party at the motel, and revoked the motel business registration certificate.

The motel owners can still appeal through the Administrative Litigation Act within one month, but any operations during the appeal process will be considered illegal and subjected to heavy fines, said Lu Jen-Hsiung (呂仁雄) from the Kaohsiung City Police Department.