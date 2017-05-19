Taipei holds exotic cuisine festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taipei offers a wide range of gourmets, from local snacks to exotic cuisines. The dining scene of the City is so incredible that you can find a variety of foods from different cultures, be it European, Japanese, Korean, Mexican, or Southeast Asian.

To strengthen the image of Taipei as a capital of gastronomy, Taipei City Office of Commerce (TCOOC) is organizing the “Taste the Best of the World in Taipei” event.

TCOOC invites foodies, travelers, or anyone living in Taipei to recommend exotic restaurants which impressed them the most at the agency’s Facebook fan page (www.facebook.com/tcooc/)before June 5.

The activity features information sharing of recommended restaurants through Facebook, as well as invitations to gourmets around the world to visit Taipei and explore what the city has to offer.

Participants need to provide reasons for their choice to be eligible for a raffle promising two admission tickets to the 2017 Taipei Culinary Exhibition.

The organizers will announce the tips for selecting foreign gourmets interested in visiting Taipei. There will be a night market festival among other events to promote Taipei’s culinary strengths. The festivities will continue with the “Taipei X EZTABLE Week” and the “Good Food Month Highlighting World Cuisines” in August and September, respectively.