Ichiran Ramen’s first Taipei restaurant will operate 24/7

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Ichiran Ramen, one of the leading noodle restaurant chains in Japan, announced Friday that its first Taipei restaurant will be open on June 15 and will operate 24 hours every day.

The first Ichiran Ramen restaurant in Taiwan will be on Songren Road in Taipei's Xinyi District, a location that already hosts a cluster of other Japanese ramen restaurants.

The price for its best selling ramen Tonkotsu ramen will be NT$288 (US$9.5), additional noodles for NT$25 (US$0.8).

Ichiran Ramen said it will send ramen experts from Japan to make sure its Taiwanese customers receive exactly the same flavor and experience as at its establishments in Japan.

Moreover, to offer its Taiwanese customers exactly the same atmosphere in Japan, the Taipei restaurant will have the same order machine and seats as it is in Japan.

Outside of Japan, Ichiran Ramen also has restaurants in Hong Kong and New York.