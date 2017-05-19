Too bad Nvidia is not listed on Taiwan bourse: financial expert

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—When people think about top performing Taiwanese enterprises most recognize Apple key assembler Foxconn also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry in its home country, but few know that graphic chip processor maker Nvidia that has transitioned successfully into the field of artificial intelligence (AI) is founded by a Taiwanese as well.

Founded by Jensen Huang (黃仁勳), Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem in 1993, Nvidia’s market value of US$81.7 billion has overtaken Foxconn’s US$30 billion, and would have been the second biggest enterprise in Taiwan in terms of value if it had been listed on the local bourse, said Wealth Magazine Chairman Hsieh Chin-ho (謝金河).

“It's a pity that Nvidia is not listed on the Taiwan bourse," wrote Hsieh in a Facebook post.

Shares of large technology companies including Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google have soared over the past year, but Nvidia's share value increased more than fivefold from US$24.75 to US$137.44 per share over the past year bringing the enterprise's total market value to US$81.71 billion.

Nvidia's origins trace back to a graphic chip manufacturer, but the company successfully transitioned into AI Integrated Circuit (IC) design and has become a leading global AI chip maker, said Hsieh.

Toyota's self-driving cars all use the Nvidia Drive PX platform, and when Huang announced its partnership with Tesla V100, Nvidia share prices skyrocketed, said Hsieh.

Nvidia has since caught up with tech giants, such as Texas Instruments and Qualcomm.

Despite Intel's acquisition of Mobileye, Nvidia has continued to take the lead, with some market analysts projecting the company's future market value will eventually surpass Intel.

Windows founder Bill Gates recently remarked if he could go back in time and redo university studies all over again, he would have chosen AI, biotechnology, or renewables.

According to Gates the prospects in these three fields are good for aspiring young talent, said Hsieh.

In Hsieh's opinion Nvidia has fully embodied Gates' outlook for AI, and taken the lead in the industry sector.