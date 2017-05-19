BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|210
|010
|100—5
|8
|0
|Detroit
|003
|030
|00x—6
|8
|0
Bundy, M.Castro (7) and C.Joseph; Zimmermann, B.Hardy (7), Greene (7), Wilson (9) and Avila. W_Zimmermann 4-2. L_Bundy 5-2. Sv_Wilson (2). HRs_Baltimore, Jones, Davis, Smith. Detroit, Martinez, Martinez.
___
|New York
|000
|000
|001—1
|7
|0
|Kansas City
|020
|030
|00x—5
|5
|2
Montgomery, Green (6) and G.Sanchez; Duffy, Minor (8), K.Herrera (9) and Butera. W_Duffy 3-3. L_Montgomery 2-3. HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas.
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|220—4
|9
|0
|Seattle
|001
|030
|001—5
|8
|0
Covey, Holmberg (7), Kahnle (8), Jennings (9) and Narvaez; Gaviglio, Lawrence (6), Altavilla (8), Vincent (9) and C.Ruiz. W_Vincent 2-1. L_Jennings 2-1. HRs_Chicago, Davidson, Frazier, Anderson. Seattle, Segura, Dyson.
___
|Boston
|200
|100
|000—3
|6
|0
|Oakland
|300
|302
|00x—8
|13
|0
Velazquez, Ross Jr. (6), M.Barnes (7) and Vazquez; Gray, Hendriks (7), Montas (8), Coulombe (8), Madson (9) and Vogt. W_Gray 1-1. L_Velazquez 0-1. HRs_Boston, Moreland. Oakland, Pinder, Davis, Lowrie.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Colorado
|103
|100
|000—5
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|000—1
|8
|1
Marquez, Rusin (6), Ottavino (7), Dunn (8), Holland (9) and Tony Wolters; E.Santana, Pressly (8) and Gimenez. W_Marquez 2-2. L_E.Santana 6-2. Sv_Holland (18). HRs_Colorado, Arenado.
___
|Philadelphia
|010
|010
|002—4
|8
|0
|Texas
|000
|053
|00x—8
|9
|0
Pivetta, Rodriguez (5), Neshek (6), Benoit (7), Leiter Jr. (8) and Knapp; M.Perez, Claudio (8), Jeffress (9), Bush (9) and Chirinos. W_M.Perez 2-5. L_Rodriguez 1-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco, Joseph. Texas, Rua.
___
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Minnesota
|100
|100
|00x—2
|8
|0
Chatwood, Qualls (6), Oberg (7), Estevez (8) and Hanigan, Tony Wolters; Berrios, Rogers (8), Kintzler (9) and J.Castro. W_Berrios 2-0. L_Chatwood 3-6. Sv_Kintzler (11).
___
|Toronto
|303
|300
|000—9
|12
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
Stroman, Tepera (6), J.Smith (8), Grilli (9) and Maile; Teheran, Freeman (4), Collmenter (7), Krol (9) and Flowers. W_Stroman 4-2. L_Teheran 3-4. HRs_Toronto, Ceciliani, Stroman, Maile.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|010
|300
|000—
|4
|6
|2
|Pittsburgh
|202
|013
|20x—10
|13
|1
Roark, Treinen (6), Romero (6), Kelley (8) and Wieters; Glasnow, LeBlanc (6), Rivero (7), Barbato (8), Hudson (9) and Stewart. W_Glasnow 2-3. L_Roark 3-2. HRs_Washington, Murphy. Pittsburgh, Bell, Jaso.
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|401—5
|11
|2
|Chicago
|500
|130
|00x—9
|9
|2
Garrett, Wood (5), Stephenson (6), Lorenzen (7), Storen (8) and Barnhart; Lester, Rondon (7), Duensing (8), Uehara (9) and Contreras. W_Lester 2-2. L_Garrett 3-3. Sv_Uehara (1). HRs_Chicago, Baez, Bryant.
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|201—4
|9
|0
|San Diego
|010
|010
|000—2
|5
|2
Davies, C.Torres (7), J.Barnes (8), Knebel (9) and Pina; Cosart, Quackenbush (6), Buchter (7), J.Torres (8) and Torrens. W_Davies 5-2. L_Quackenbush 0-1. Sv_Knebel (3). HRs_San Diego, Renfroe.
___
|Miami
|011
|000
|000—2
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|131
|000
|02x—7
|11
|0
Volquez, Ellington (7), Despaigne (8) and Realmuto; Ryu, Hatcher (6), Avilan (7), Fields (8), Jansen (8) and Grandal. W_Ryu 2-5. L_Volquez 0-6. Sv_Jansen (8). HRs_Miami, Yelich, Bour. Los Angeles, Puig.