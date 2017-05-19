  1. Home
BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

By  Associated Press
2017/05/19 14:02
BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,0582 Thursday's Major League Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 210 010 100—5 8 0
Detroit 003 030 00x—6 8 0

Bundy, M.Castro (7) and C.Joseph; Zimmermann, B.Hardy (7), Greene (7), Wilson (9) and Avila. W_Zimmermann 4-2. L_Bundy 5-2. Sv_Wilson (2). HRs_Baltimore, Jones, Davis, Smith. Detroit, Martinez, Martinez.

___

New York 000 000 001—1 7 0
Kansas City 020 030 00x—5 5 2

Montgomery, Green (6) and G.Sanchez; Duffy, Minor (8), K.Herrera (9) and Butera. W_Duffy 3-3. L_Montgomery 2-3. HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas.

___

Chicago 000 000 220—4 9 0
Seattle 001 030 001—5 8 0

Covey, Holmberg (7), Kahnle (8), Jennings (9) and Narvaez; Gaviglio, Lawrence (6), Altavilla (8), Vincent (9) and C.Ruiz. W_Vincent 2-1. L_Jennings 2-1. HRs_Chicago, Davidson, Frazier, Anderson. Seattle, Segura, Dyson.

___

Boston 200 100 000—3 6 0
Oakland 300 302 00x—8 13 0

Velazquez, Ross Jr. (6), M.Barnes (7) and Vazquez; Gray, Hendriks (7), Montas (8), Coulombe (8), Madson (9) and Vogt. W_Gray 1-1. L_Velazquez 0-1. HRs_Boston, Moreland. Oakland, Pinder, Davis, Lowrie.

___

INTERLEAGUE
Colorado 103 100 000—5 6 0
Minnesota 000 010 000—1 8 1

Marquez, Rusin (6), Ottavino (7), Dunn (8), Holland (9) and Tony Wolters; E.Santana, Pressly (8) and Gimenez. W_Marquez 2-2. L_E.Santana 6-2. Sv_Holland (18). HRs_Colorado, Arenado.

___

Philadelphia 010 010 002—4 8 0
Texas 000 053 00x—8 9 0

Pivetta, Rodriguez (5), Neshek (6), Benoit (7), Leiter Jr. (8) and Knapp; M.Perez, Claudio (8), Jeffress (9), Bush (9) and Chirinos. W_M.Perez 2-5. L_Rodriguez 1-2. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco, Joseph. Texas, Rua.

___

Colorado 000 000 000—0 3 0
Minnesota 100 100 00x—2 8 0

Chatwood, Qualls (6), Oberg (7), Estevez (8) and Hanigan, Tony Wolters; Berrios, Rogers (8), Kintzler (9) and J.Castro. W_Berrios 2-0. L_Chatwood 3-6. Sv_Kintzler (11).

___

Toronto 303 300 000—9 12 0
Atlanta 000 000 000—0 7 0

Stroman, Tepera (6), J.Smith (8), Grilli (9) and Maile; Teheran, Freeman (4), Collmenter (7), Krol (9) and Flowers. W_Stroman 4-2. L_Teheran 3-4. HRs_Toronto, Ceciliani, Stroman, Maile.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 010 300 000— 4 6 2
Pittsburgh 202 013 20x—10 13 1

Roark, Treinen (6), Romero (6), Kelley (8) and Wieters; Glasnow, LeBlanc (6), Rivero (7), Barbato (8), Hudson (9) and Stewart. W_Glasnow 2-3. L_Roark 3-2. HRs_Washington, Murphy. Pittsburgh, Bell, Jaso.

___

Cincinnati 000 000 401—5 11 2
Chicago 500 130 00x—9 9 2

Garrett, Wood (5), Stephenson (6), Lorenzen (7), Storen (8) and Barnhart; Lester, Rondon (7), Duensing (8), Uehara (9) and Contreras. W_Lester 2-2. L_Garrett 3-3. Sv_Uehara (1). HRs_Chicago, Baez, Bryant.

___

Milwaukee 000 010 201—4 9 0
San Diego 010 010 000—2 5 2

Davies, C.Torres (7), J.Barnes (8), Knebel (9) and Pina; Cosart, Quackenbush (6), Buchter (7), J.Torres (8) and Torrens. W_Davies 5-2. L_Quackenbush 0-1. Sv_Knebel (3). HRs_San Diego, Renfroe.

___

Miami 011 000 000—2 7 0
Los Angeles 131 000 02x—7 11 0

Volquez, Ellington (7), Despaigne (8) and Realmuto; Ryu, Hatcher (6), Avilan (7), Fields (8), Jansen (8) and Grandal. W_Ryu 2-5. L_Volquez 0-6. Sv_Jansen (8). HRs_Miami, Yelich, Bour. Los Angeles, Puig.