By  Associated Press
2017/05/19 13:51
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0223 American League

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 24 14 .632
Baltimore 23 16 .590
Boston 21 19 .525 4
Tampa Bay 21 22 .488
Toronto 18 24 .429 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 20 17 .541
Cleveland 20 19 .513 1
Detroit 20 19 .513 1
Chicago 17 22 .436 4
Kansas City 17 23 .425
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 29 12 .707
Texas 22 20 .524
Los Angeles 22 21 .512 8
Seattle 20 22 .476
Oakland 18 23 .439 11

Thursday's Games

Colorado 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game

Detroit 6, Baltimore 5

Texas 8, Philadelphia 4

Minnesota 2, Colorado 0, 2nd game

Toronto 9, Atlanta 0

Kansas City 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Oakland 8, Boston 3

Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Friday's Games

Toronto (Sanchez 0-1) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-0)

L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1)

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Ramirez 2-0)

Texas (Martinez 0-2) at Detroit (Norris 2-2)

Cleveland (Bauer 3-4) at Houston (Morton 5-2)

Kansas City (Karns 2-2) at Minnesota (Santiago 4-2)

Boston (Sale 4-2) at Oakland (Graveman 2-2)

Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-5) at Seattle (Miranda 3-2)