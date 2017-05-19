BC-BBA--AL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|Baltimore
|23
|16
|.590
|1½
|Boston
|21
|19
|.525
|4
|Tampa Bay
|21
|22
|.488
|5½
|Toronto
|18
|24
|.429
|8
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|20
|17
|.541
|—
|Cleveland
|20
|19
|.513
|1
|Detroit
|20
|19
|.513
|1
|Chicago
|17
|22
|.436
|4
|Kansas City
|17
|23
|.425
|4½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|29
|12
|.707
|—
|Texas
|22
|20
|.524
|7½
|Los Angeles
|22
|21
|.512
|8
|Seattle
|20
|22
|.476
|9½
|Oakland
|18
|23
|.439
|11
___
|Thursday's Games
Colorado 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game
Detroit 6, Baltimore 5
Texas 8, Philadelphia 4
Minnesota 2, Colorado 0, 2nd game
Toronto 9, Atlanta 0
Kansas City 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Oakland 8, Boston 3
Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 4
|Friday's Games
Toronto (Sanchez 0-1) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-0)
L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1)
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Ramirez 2-0)
Texas (Martinez 0-2) at Detroit (Norris 2-2)
Cleveland (Bauer 3-4) at Houston (Morton 5-2)
Kansas City (Karns 2-2) at Minnesota (Santiago 4-2)
Boston (Sale 4-2) at Oakland (Graveman 2-2)
Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-5) at Seattle (Miranda 3-2)