Payback: Blind woman nurses sick guide horse back to health

DELMAR, N.Y. (AP) — A blind woman helped for years by her mini guide horse is now returning the favor by nursing the sick animal back to health.

Retired teacher Ann Edie and her husband drained more than $30,000 from their retirement nest egg to get the hip-high horse named Panda a life-saving operation after she suffered a serious intestinal blockage. Horse lovers who follow a blog about Panda's training have also kicked in more than $11,000 to help defray costs.

Now, Edie and her fuzzy black-and-white companion are back on the streets of their Albany, New York, suburb as Panda trots down the road to recovery.

Edie got Panda from a breeder in 2001. A trainer taught her such tasks as fetching house keys and walking safely along busy streets.