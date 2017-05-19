Philippines arrests 25 Koreans over alleged internet fraud

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine authorities have arrested 25 South Koreans for alleged internet fraud and illegal online gambling.

The Bureau of Immigration said Friday 12 of them are wanted back home for allegedly operating an online business scam duping their compatriots into investing money in bogus real estate projects in the Philippines.

Their arrests Wednesday in a posh condominium in the capital Manila followed the apprehension of four other South Koreans for alleged internet fraud.

The National Bureau of Investigation on Friday also presented to the media five South Korean nationals arrested for suspected online gambling operations. It says four South Korean women operating a secret online casino inside a mall were apprehended earlier this week.