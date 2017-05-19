  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

By The Associated Press
2017/05/19

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the last week.

Flares lit up the stadium after the Argentine soccer club River Plate beat rival Boca Juniors 3-1, and one of the winning players showed off the tattoo of a tiger that covers his back.

Also in Buenos Aires, authorities are pursuing a plan to improve life in the Villa 31 shantytown, saying they want to move families who live beneath an elevated highway into new homes, but some residents are leery of the project, complaining of the slow pace of work.

Many Puerto Ricans cheered nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera after his release from house arrest after decades in custody. He was a leader of the Armed Forces of National Liberation, a militant group that waged a bombing campaigning in the 1970s and early 1980s to press for the island's independence.

In Mexico, friends and relatives said goodbye to slain reporter Javier Valdez, who specialized in covering drug trafficking and organized crime and whose death was the latest in a surge of journalist killings in one of the world's most dangerous countries for media workers.

Venezuela reached almost two months of anti-government unrest in which more than 40 people have been killed.

In Brazil, President Michel Temer rejected calls for his resignation, saying he will fight allegations that he endorsed the paying of hush money to a former lawmaker jailed for corruption.

Billboards advertising glamorous apartments and other luxury items stand over poor neighborhoods along the highway to Peru's Pacific coast and wealthy beach communities.

After nearly a decade of forced leave, transgender police officer Analia Pasantino was welcomed back to Argentina's federal police force and appointed deputy commissioner in the judicial communications department.

In the Caribbean, Cuba marked the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, and Haitians celebrated Flag Day.

This photo gallery was curated by photojournalist Jorge Saenz in Asuncion, Paraguay. Follow him on Twitter: @jsaenz1958.

