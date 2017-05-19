‘Taiwan Desk’ set up in India to bolster investment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A new “Taiwan Desk” was set up at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECO) in New Delhi, India on Thursday, as part of the government’s effort to facilitate Taiwanese investment in the South Asian Country.

Taiwan's representative to India Tien Chung-kwang (田中光), deputy head of "Invest India" Dushyant Thakor, president of the Taiwan Chamber of Commerce in Delhi Joe Ko (柯喬然), along with other business leaders inaugurated the Taiwan Desk Thursday, which will serve as a consulting platform catering to Taiwanese corporations.

The desk will provide professional consultations on legal, tax, labor, and environmental protection affairs to help Taiwanese business people invest in the country, the ministry said.

The move was part of the government’s “New Southbound Policy,” which seeks to strengthen Taiwan’s trade and economic ties with countries in South and Southeast Asia.

The ministry so far has set up six investment offices in the region, including Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar, and India.

The "Taiwan Desk" in New Delhi, India will work in coordination with the executive unit of the accounting firm KPMG, to help Taiwanese businesses obtain investment information, the ministry said.

India is now Taiwan’s 16th largest export destination and 21st largest source of imports, with economic exchanges between the two growing steadily over the years. According to government’s data, bilateral trade volume jumped nearly five-fold from US$1.2 billion in 2000 to more than US$5 billion in 2016.