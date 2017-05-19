Vice president meets with Cardinal Baldisseri

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--- Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) met with Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, secretary general of the Synod of Bishops, this Thursday in the Presidential Office, hoping for stronger cooperation between Taiwan and the Vatican in the future.

Serving as the Secretary of the Congregation for Bishops previously, Cardinal Baldisseri also has extensive experience with diplomacy in numerous countries, including India, Nepal, Haiti and Brazil.

He was accompanied by officials from Apostolic Nunciature in Taiwan during the meeting with the vice president, along with Deputy Foreign Minister Paul Wen-liang Chang (章文樑).

Chen, who is a Roman Catholic himself, expressed his appreciation in the speech during the occasion. He also said that he is pleased that the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences (FABC) meeting is being held in Taiwan this year.

The vice president stated that he looks forward to strengthening the partnership between both sides and the pursuit of democracy and human rights together.

"The Holy See is an important ally of Taiwan," said Chen.