Additional rail services to be provided during Dragon Boat holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. (THSRC) and Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) said Thursday that they will provide additional services May 26-31 to meet expected high demand for holiday travel during the Dragon Boat Festival.



THSRC said that 162 trains will be added, including 68 northbound and 94 southbound, bringing the total number of its routes to 973. Bookings for the holiday period will open Friday at midnight, the company said.



Meanwhile, TRA said it will provide six additional trains on its Hualien and Taitung routes during the peak travel period, with online booking due to start at 6 a.m. Friday.

In the wake of Hualien resident’s complaints, the TRA online ticketing system will require the passenger's name and ID number, with the aim of giving priority to residents of Hualien and Taitung during the holiday period, particularly for travel on TRA's six Ziqiang-class express trains.



Moreover, the Hualien County Government is coordinating with TRA to designate an additional two Ziqiang-class express trains (自強號) for Hualien residents. Tickets for those two trains will be sold online, at the County Hall and at the county's two service centers on May 20 only.



The Dragon Boat Festival falls on May 30 this year and the holiday period in Taiwan will run from May 27 to 30.