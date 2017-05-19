Taiwan Headline News

Taipei, May 19 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Special counsel named to probe Trump's connection with Russia.

@China Times: Proposal to decriminalize adultery as part of judicial reform.

@Liberty Times: Yu Zong Foods ordered to shut down for using ingredients up to 3 years past expiration date in shrimp-flavored snack.

@Apple Daily: Shrimp-flavored snack pulled from shelves for containing expired ingredients.

@Economic Daily News: Formosa Group's founding family goes about separation of ownership, management.

@Commercial Times: Formosa Group's Wang family members to hand over operation to professional executives.

