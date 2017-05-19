  1. Home
  2. World

Times Square crash victim was 18-year-old Michigan woman

By  Associated Press
2017/05/19 08:27

Police officers in protective clothes look over evidence at the scene of a fatal car crash, where a man steered his car onto a sidewalk

FILE - In this Thursday, May 18, 2017 file photo, a car rests on a security barrier in New York's Times Square after driving through a

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old woman killed by a car that plowed through pedestrians in Times Square was a tourist from Portage, Michigan.

Alyssa Elsman died Thursday when a man drove his car down the sidewalk for three blocks into the heart of New York City's theater district.

Twenty-three people were struck by the car before it was stopped by a security barrier.

Police say Elsman's 13-year-old sister was among the people who were struck but survived.

Police identify the driver of the car as Richard Rojas, a Navy veteran from the Bronx. They say he was captured at the scene and arrested. He's in custody.