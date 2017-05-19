BC-GLF--PGA Tour Champions Scores

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/05/19 06:59
Thursday
At Greystone Golf and Country Club
Birmingham, Alabama
Purse: $2.3 million
Yardage: 7,299; Par: 72
First Round
Lee Janzen 34-31—65
Jeff Sluman 33-32—65
Scott McCarron 33-32—65
Miguel Angel Jimenez 32-33—65
Kenny Perry 34-32—66
David Frost 34-33—67
Fred Funk 34-33—67
Scott Parel 34-33—67
Marco Dawson 32-35—67
Tommy Armour III 35-32—67
Jay Don Blake 37-31—68
Kevin Sutherland 34-34—68
Todd Hamilton 35-34—69
Brandt Jobe 36-33—69
Bart Bryant 36-33—69
Colin Montgomerie 35-34—69
Tom Lehman 34-35—69
Jay Haas 35-34—69
Rod Spittle 35-34—69
Roger Chapman 34-35—69
Duffy Waldorf 38-31—69
Wes Short, Jr. 34-35—69
Joey Sindelar 34-35—69
Jesper Parnevik 35-34—69
Bernhard Langer 35-34—69
Jose Maria Olazabal 37-32—69
Scott Verplank 36-34—70
Glen Day 36-34—70
Stephen Ames 37-33—70
Jerry Pate 38-32—70
Michael Allen 36-34—70
Scott Dunlap 34-36—70
David Toms 35-35—70
Brad Faxon 38-33—71
Russ Cochran 35-36—71
Esteban Toledo 33-38—71
Doug Garwood 36-35—71
John Daly 37-34—71
Vijay Singh 36-35—71
Steve Stricker 34-37—71
Brian Henninger 35-36—71
Billy Mayfair 34-37—71
Paul Broadhurst 35-36—71
Gene Sauers 36-35—71
Ian Woosnam 38-33—71
Larry Mize 36-35—71
Bob Tway 37-35—72
Kirk Triplett 35-37—72
Carlos Franco 37-35—72
Jeff Maggert 36-36—72
Kohki Idoki 38-35—73
Paul Goydos 37-36—73
Mark O'Meara 37-36—73
Tom Byrum 37-36—73
Mark Calcavecchia 37-36—73
Corey Pavin 36-37—73
Willie Wood 36-38—74
Mike Goodes 35-39—74
Steve Pate 39-35—74
Larry Nelson 38-36—74
Jerry Smith 38-36—74
Loren Roberts 35-40—75
Woody Austin 36-39—75
Joe Durant 38-37—75
Rocco Mediate 38-37—75
Sandy Lyle 38-37—75
Jim Carter 37-39—76
Mark Brooks 36-40—76
Olin Browne 39-37—76
Bob Gilder 38-39—77
Gary Hallberg 40-37—77
Tom Kite 39-38—77
Tom Pernice Jr. 39-39—78
Steve Lowery 42-37—79
Joe Daley 39-40—79
Tom Jenkins 40-39—79
John Huston 44-36—80
Tom Purtzer 43-38—81
Brad Bryant 41-40—81