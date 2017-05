CW's prime-time schedule for the fall (all times Eastern):

Monday

8 p.m. — "Supergirl"

9 p.m. — "Valor"

___

Tuesday

8 p.m. — "The Flash"

9 p.m. — "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"

___

Wednesday

8 p.m. — "Riverdale"

9 p.m. — "Dynasty"

___

Thursday

8 p.m. — "Supernatural"

9 p.m. — "Arrow"

___

Friday

8 p.m. — "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"

9 p.m. — "Jane the Virgin"