Wal-Mart Stores, Pandora rise; Ascena Retail, Alibaba fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Cisco Systems Inc., down $2.44 to $31.38

The seller of routers and other internet equipment and software expects revenue in its current quarter to be down from a year earlier. The company is also laying off an additional 1,100 workers.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc., up $2.42 to $77.54

The world's largest retailer said sales at established stores rose for the 11th straight quarter and customer traffic rose for the 10th quarter. Online sales surged.

L Brands Inc., up $1.29 to $49.69

The owner of Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works and other chain stores reported earnings that beat Wall Street analysts' forecasts.

Pandora Media Inc., up 49 cents to $9.42

The New York Post reported that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is in renewed talks about buying the streaming music company.

Ralph Lauren Corp., down $1.37 to $71.38

The preppy clothing retailer reported a quarterly loss and another drop in revenue a day after announcing a new chief executive.

Ascena Retail Group Inc., down 76 cents to $2.06

The seller of women's clothing, shoes and accessories cut its forecast for its fiscal third quarter and full year, citing lagging customer traffic and other challenges.

Incyte Corp., up $8.31 to $128.80

Analysts are optimistic about the biopharmaceutical company's work on developing cancer treatments.

Flowers Foods Inc., up $1.07 to $18.33

The maker of baked goods reported revenue for its latest quarter that fell short of analysts' estimates.