At Cannes, boos are a ritual that can crush a film (or not)

CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival has its own version of the Roman gladiator thumbs-up or thumbs-down, and its judgments can be just as harsh.

Nowhere are audience and critical reactions to films more closely measured, in standing ovation length or volubility of booing. Cannes can make a movie, but it can also break it. And it has humbled more than a few.

When the boos ring out, the blood sport of it tends to light up social media and echo around the planet — even though they're often uttered by only a handful of anonymous European critics.

This year's festival is only a few days old but it has already heard a smattering of boos for the audacious Hungarian drama "Jupiter's Moon" and even for the Amazon Studios logo.