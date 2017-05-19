Israeli group to appeal Facebook Palestinian violence case

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli rights group suing Facebook on behalf of families of victims killed by Palestinian attackers says it will appeal the case after it was dismissed.

Nitsana Darshan-Leitner said Thursday the New York court decision didn't address the issue of Facebook "aiding and abetting terrorism."

Among the plaintiffs are families of Americans — Taylor Force, a 28-year-old veteran and 76-year-old Richard Lakin a peace activist — killed by Palestinian attackers.

Since 2015, Palestinians killed 42 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British student. Israeli forces meanwhile killed 245 Palestinians. Israel says most of them were attackers.

Israel blames the violence on incitement by Palestinian leaders compounded on social media sites glorifying bloodshed.

Palestinians say it stems from anger over decades of Israeli rule in territory they claim for their state.