The Latest: Police say Mississippi boy shot after car stolen

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on the death of a 6-year-old boy who was in a car that was stolen in Jackson, Mississippi (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

A young boy whose body was found in a car that thieves stole while he was still in it had been shot to death.

Jackson police Commander Tyree Jones says 6-year-old Kingston Frazier was shot at least once after the car was stolen early Thursday morning from a grocery store parking lot in Jackson.

Authorities across Mississippi spent much of Thursday morning searching for the boy. Police say a "person of interest" is in custody and authorities are searching for a second person.

Kingston was inside a silver 2000 Toyota Camry when the car was stolen outside a Kroger on Interstate 55 in Jackson about 2 a.m. Thursday. Hinds County sheriff's officials say the child's mother had left the car running with Kingston inside.

Police issued a child-abduction alert and sought help from the public to find the car and the child.

___

11 a.m.

Police searching for a young boy who was inside a car when it was stolen in Mississippi say they believe the boy was killed.

Jackson police Commander Tyree Jones tells WLBT-TV (http://bit.ly/2qvFVpV ) that a body found inside the stolen car Thursday is believed to be that of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier.

Authorities across Mississippi spent much of Thursday morning searching for the boy after the car was stolen from a grocery store parking lot in Jackson.

Kingston was inside a silver 2000 Toyota Camry when the car was stolen outside a Kroger on Interstate 55 in Jackson about 2 a.m. Thursday. Hinds County sheriff's officials say the child's mother had left the car running with Kingston inside.

Police issued a child-abduction alert and sought help from the public to find the car and the child.

___

6 a.m.

Authorities across Mississippi are searching for a young boy who was inside a car when it was stolen from a grocery store parking lot in in Jackson.

Police say they've issued a child abduction alert in the search for 6-year-old Kingston Frazier of Jackson after the crime early Thursday.

WAPT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qV27uQ ) that Kingston was inside a silver 2000 Toyota Camry when someone stole the car outside a Kroger store on Interstate 55 in Jackson around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said the stolen car is a 2000 silver Toyota Camry with a Mississippi license plate.