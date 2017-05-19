BC-US--Money & Markets Extra Digest, US

For the week ending Saturday, May 20, 2017.

MONEY MATTERS-SALARY HISTORY BANS-Q&A

Cities and states are passing laws to ban one of the most awkward questions regularly encountered on job interviews: How much money did you make at your last job?

THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Global cyberattack slows as hunt for perpetrators continues; Ford slashes jobs; U.S. household debt hits new record.

QUICK FIX

How to align your investment portfolio with your values.

WIRELESS & CASHLESS

A cottage industry has sprung up dedicated to helping adults take a break from the clutches of smartphones and social media.

SMALL BUSINESS MONITOR

Cleaning up your credit record before applying for a small business loan.

CENTERPIECE

J.C. Penney's recovery is suffering a setback. Its losses doubled in the first quarter and analysts are growing more bearish on the stock.

MARKET PULSE

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes predicted to climb 3.5 percent this year; Twitter tweaks privacy policy to serve up better targeted advertising; United Airlines' cockpit door codes posted online.

OF MUTUAL INTEREST-FEMALE INVESTORS

Who makes better investors, men or women? After checking how 8 million of its customers did during 2016, Fidelity Investments found that women earned slightly more on their portfolios.

INSIDER Q&A-BOXED CEO

Chieh Huang, the CEO of Boxed, talks to The Associated Press about his shopping app's focus on millennials who want bulk-sized deals on items like toilet paper and peanut butter, but who won't drive to warehouse stores to get them.

$1,000 DERBY

If you invested $1,000 at the start of this year in various types of stocks, bonds and commodities, how much would you have now?

