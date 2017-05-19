BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Friday, May 19

TODAY

Deere & Co. and Foot Locker report quarterly results. Oilfield services company Baker Hughes issues its latest weekly tally of active U.S. oil and natural gas rigs.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Cisco Systems' stock posted its biggest drop in more than a year after deepening losses and falling sales forced the internet gear maker into another round of deep job cuts.

CENTERPIECE

China cinema cliffhanger

China's film market, the world's second-biggest, is cooling fast in a financial cliffhanger for Hollywood studios depending on Chinese audiences and for local rivals that want to expand abroad.

STORY STOCKS

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Wal-Mart Stores (WMT)

L Brands (LB)

Pandora Media (P)

Alibaba (BABA)

Ascena Retail (ASNA)

Incyte (INCY)

Flowers Foods (FLO)

FUND FOCUS

Fidelity Advisor Energy (FANAX)

This fund's seasoned manager John Dowd "does not shy away from past mistakes," Morningstar says, making changes that have turned around performance the last five years.

For questions about Money & Markets modules, please contact Greg Keller (212-621-7958). For technical support: contact Todd Balog (816-654-1096). After 6 p.m., contact the AP Business News desk (800-845-8450, ext. 1680) for content questions; 1-800-3AP-STOX for technical support and 212-621-1905 for graphics help. The Money & Markets digest can also be found at www.markets.ap.org.