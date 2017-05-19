Refugee who lost fingers approved as refugee in Canada

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — A man who lost all his fingers to frostbite while walking across the U.S. border into Canada and has won the right to stay in Canada.

Seidu Mohammed had his refugee claim approved five months after he crossed frozen fields near Emerson, Manitoba, in sub-zero temperatures.

Mohammed and his friend lost all their fingers to frostbite after a 10-hour trek in waist-high snow. Despite his injuries, he says he is very happy to be in Canada.

He fled Ghana for the U.S. in 2015 because of his sexual orientation and walked to Canada when his visa expired.

His lawyer, Bashir Khan, says Mohammed hopes to become a citizen and coach soccer, but he also faces a long rehabilitation.