US lobster industry fearful of Canada's approval of EU pact

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Members of the U.S. seafood industry are fearful that Canada's approval of a new trade deal with the European Union will cause problems for the American lobster business, just as catch is hitting historic highs.

The Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement Implementation Act cleared its final hurdle in the Parliament of Canada on Tuesday. The deal gets rid of tariffs on Canadian lobster exports to the 28-nation bloc, putting Canada at a huge advantage.

EU countries imported more than $150 million in lobster from the U.S. last year. Seafood exporters and lobster industry members said they fear loss of money and jobs in the U.S. under the new rules.

Chantal Gagnon, spokeswoman for Canada's Office of the Minister of International Trade, says tariffs will fall in the coming weeks.