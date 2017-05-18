Gaviria claims his 3rd Giro stage win, Dumoulin keeps lead

REGGIO EMILIA, Italy (AP) — Colombian rider Fernando Gaviria won a bunch sprint at the end of the longest stage of the Giro d'Italia to claim his third victory of the race on Thursday.

Gaviria, who hadn't won a Grand Tour stage until this year, once again edged out Italy's Jakub Mareczko at the end of the 229-kilometer (142-mile) route from Forli to Reggio Emilia.

Ireland's Sam Bennett was third on the 12th stage.

Overall, Tom Dumoulin remained 2 minutes, 23 seconds ahead of 2014 winner Nairo Quintana and 2:38 ahead of Bauke Mollema.

The 13th stage on Friday is another one for the sprinters as it is a completely flat 167-kilometer (104-mile) route from Reggio Emilia to Tortona.

The 100th Giro ends in Milan on May 28.