Danish teen convicted of attempted terrorism gets 6 years

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish court has sentenced a teenage girl to six years in jail, two days after she was found guilty of attempted terrorism by planning bomb attacks against two schools when she was 15.

Holbaek District Court judge Peder Christensen said Thursday that Natascha Colding-Olsen, now 17, had converted to Islam in 2015, intended to carry out attacks including on a Jewish school, and possessed chemicals.

During the trial at the court northwest of Copenhagen, she admitted making contact with people whom she thought were radical militants.

She was convicted on Tuesday. Prosecutors had demanded her incarceration at a mental institution, but the judge said he didn't find a "fully adequate basis" for doing that.